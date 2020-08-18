Raleigh County Commission on Aging continues to serve seniors during pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Commission on Aging serves hundreds of senior citizens. The Commission stopped most of its services with the exception of their food distribution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The non-profit organization partners with United Way of Southern West Virginia to provide food to seniors.

Director of Social Services at the Center, Terri Tilley, said during the pandemic, they saw an increase in people needing food while learning they would probably not have the same amount of money provided.

“At the same time we discovered there was a lot more need. So the need is the need and we are trying to serve seniors as much as we can,” Tilley said.

Tilley said when it is open, a place like the Commission on Aging allows seniors to still have physical interaction with people instead of staying isolated. She said they became like family to each other.

“They miss each other cause the ones that were coming here they had their little friend groups and they miss being together, and they call each other, but it’s not the same,” Tilley said. “That has been something that has been really hard, really hard.”

Tilley said community support is key as a non-profit organization.

“People can also donate to us and help us and that makes a difference,” Tilley said. “If you think what the things that we are doing are important and your’re thinking where can I give some money that will make a difference, it will make a difference. Give it to United Way, give it to us.”