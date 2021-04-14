Raleigh County Commission on Aging continuing to serve seniors during pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The last day seniors were inside doors of the Raleigh County Commission on Aging was March 18, 2020. Since then, they continue to deliver food to seniors, but employees said they miss seeing the seniors in person at the center.

“We miss the ones that came in for exercise or for the computers or just to have a meal with us. Line dancing, we just miss all of our seniors,” Assistant Executive Director, Tammy Trent, said.

Trent said during the pandemic, continuing the food programs was most important to them.

“Most of our seniors this was their hot meal a day, so it’s very important that we still make sure that they get their nourishment,” Trent said. “We also provide shelf staple meals incase we can’t make it to their house, then they have meals that way.”

The Commission on Aging also provides “Grab ‘n Go” meals for seniors to drive by and pick up a meal. Trent said while they cannot see the seniors face to face, they are doing wellness calls to check in on them.

“Most of them don’t have family, we are their family and they’re our family. So it’s important that we keep contact with them so we know they are okay,” Trent said.