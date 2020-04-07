Raleigh County Commission on Aging feeding, checking in on senior citizens

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Staff at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging have several procedures in place in order to serve meals to local senior citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the time being, no one is eating inside the building. All of the meals are being cooked and sent out.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays they are delivering two meals to more than 150 seniors at their homes. Assistant director, Tammy Trent, said they are also doing a grab & go service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on week days for seniors who request meals the night before.

“For most of our seniors, this is the only hot meal a day that they get so we want make sure we continue to feed them because they can’t get out to grocery stores,” Trent added. “Another thing our staff is doing is making phone calls twice a week to each one of our seniors.”

Seniors do not have to currently be in their care to request a grab and go meal, but you do have to be 60 or older. Trent told 59 News they also appreciate any sort of donation from new people to help this program continue.

For more information on their menu and how to request meal services, you can visit their website.