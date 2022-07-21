BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Raleigh County Commission on Aging celebrates a milestone. The agency is the only one in the state of West Virginia to be accredited by the National Institute of Senior Centers.

Terri Tilley, the social services director for the group, said Raleigh county seniors deserve the best, and the new certificate shows the Commission’s giving their best. State officials also celebrated the achievement.

“Your senior center is number one, not only in this accreditation but in the entire state, you’re first and you’re number one,” said West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services, Jaqueline Proctor.

Tilley said this accreditation is the second the Raleigh Commission on Aging has achieved.