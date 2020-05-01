Raleigh County Commission on Aging remains closed during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Although Governor Justice is lifting the stay at home order, the Raleigh County Commission on Aging will remain closed.

Jack Tanner, the Executive Director at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging, said with a large elderly population, they will not be able to follow the social distancing guidelines. He said their main priority is the safety of their employees and the seniors they serve.

“The reason we are doing this is to keep people safe and to wait a little longer to make sure that this disease, this virus, is contained, and it isn’t going to get in among our seniors,” Tanner said.

Tanner said they do not know when they will reopen, but they will keep people updated.

