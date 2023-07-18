BECKLEY, WVN (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commission took the first step towards short-term flood mitigation for Mabscott during the regular meeting on Tuesday, June 18, 2023.

Commissioners signed a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, asking for help to dredge Whitestick Creek.

Mabscott residents have told Commission members the creek floods their properties too frequently.

County officials said the creek needs dredged, especially since construction in streets near Harper Road in Beckley increases runoff to Mabscott.

“It just cannot take all the water from George Street,” Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver said. “George Street is the big problem, with all the construction going on, and, obviously, it comes right down through Mabscott and floods them.”

Raleigh County Engineer Detlef Ulfers said long-term flood mitigation in the area will cost millions of dollars and must be performed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

A long range plan is not expected to start for around ten years, county officials said.