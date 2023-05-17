BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commission has plans to diversify water supply in the county, Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver said Thursday, May 11, 2023, after a water crisis that left five thousand people without public water service in January.

Currently, the private Beckley Water Company supplies all public service districts with water.

Frigid temperatures in December of 2022, led to multiple line breakages throughout the Beckley Water Company system and Raleigh County Public Service District, along with a number of residential leaks.

“We got two water means of resources that we’re looking at, that are separate from Beckley Water Company,” said Tolliver.

The second source, Tolliver said, is a new water supply system in the Bradley area, which Raleigh Commissioner Greg Duckworth said is in the engineering phase.

“Being without water should be a thing of the past, once we get this, and it covers such a wide area,” Tolliver noted.

He said development of water sources at Beckley Mine is expected to take at least one year.

Initially, county officials had planned to draw the water from Maple Meadow Mine but now has plans to utilize the Beckley Mine site.