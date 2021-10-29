Raleigh County Commission presents check for new Salvation Army building

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Salvation Army received a $15,000 check from the Raleigh County Commission on Friday, October 29, 2021.

That money will go towards the construction and maintenance of a new building. The new building will replace the original one on South Fayette Street that has been used since 1934.

Ronald Mott, Major with the Salvation Army, said the new building will have more space for a food pantry, kitchen, classrooms and community resources.

“People can come in for rental assistance, utility assistance or any type of assistance, food assistance, and it is also going to house our offices and our chapel. It is going to have a fellowship hall and commercial kitchen,” Mott said.

The Salvation Army has raised $3.5 million of the $4 million needed to complete the project. Mott said the building will be ready for use in 2023.