BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commissioners said earlier this week that the county has resorted to “Plan B’ to make sure 911 callers have ambulance services in the county.

Raleigh Commission voted Tuesday, May 2, 2023, to grant nearly $22,000 in coal severance funds to Coal City Fire Department. The fire department helps provide E-M-T services when private ambulances are unavailable to take emergency calls, commissioners said.

Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver said on Thursday, May 4, 2023, that representatives of a private ambulance company had filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request on documents regarding the grant.

Tolliver said the grant to the public fire department is not an attack on private ambulance companies.

“We’re not looking at Coal City Fire Department as a business or an ambulance service,” said Tolliver. “We’re looking at it as Plan B, if you want to put it that way, when there’s no other ambulance. I mean they have answered calls really all over the county when there’s no ambulance available.”

Tolliver said the commission has an interest in making sure ambulance service is available to 911 callers.

“If somebody’s having a heart attack and there’s no ambulance available, why wouldn’t we support Coal City Fire Department if they’re running ambulance service when there’s no other ambulance available?” said Tolliver.

Tolliver said Coal City Fire Department has responded to over 40 emergency medical calls since February, when other providers did not have immediate ambulance services available.