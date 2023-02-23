BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Residents who live around Whitestick Creek routinely experience flooding in their yards, a neighbor told Raleigh County Commission on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Raleigh County Commission president Dave Tolliver and other county officials said they will push state agencies for money to dredge Whitestick Creek, in an effort to stop the flooding.

“We can apply for this grant, or whatever, with Soil Conservation, or whatever we have to do, to try to expedite the process to get this dredged,” Tolliver said, after hearing a neighbor speak on flooding.

Flooding is an ongoing problem in the area, county officials say, and recent construction on Harper Road causes more run-off.