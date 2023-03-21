BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commission voted during the regular meeting on Tuesday, March 21, 2022, to repair the roofs of the Pavilion and five picnic shelters at Lake Stephens, for around $24,000.

Commissioners also approved paving of a lot from an existing campground to a newer campground at the lake.

Raleigh County Commission president Dave Tolliver said it is likely the bid will be for about $450,000.

“So we’re going to pay that out of the ARC (Appalachian Regional Commission) funds, and we’ll have 29 extra campsites at Lake Stephens for anyone that wants to come in,” said Tolliver.

He added a special meeting to approve bids will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 9 a.m. in the Commission chambers.