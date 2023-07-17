BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Juanita Ross of Frontman Street in Raleigh County said her property floods during a hard rain when water from Whitestick Creek flows into her yard.

She told us she grew up on this street and flooding has been a problem for too many years.

“Without giving my age, long time…a long time,” Ross, 77, said on Monday, July 17, 2023.

Ross said she can remember being a child and watching barrels float into her yard, while her mom shouted for help. Now, she said, her yard is eroded because of flooding.

Her neighbor, Max Brown, who just began staying at another Frontman Street home to care for his brother, said it is time for state or local officials to help.

“This creek out here, it does get pretty high, and they need to do something about it because there’s some older people that live up through here,” Brown said.

Help could be on the way. At the Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Raleigh County Commission meeting, commissioners will consider sending a letter of intent, notifying the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the county plans to dredge a part of Whitestick Creek, along Whitestick Street.

A county engineer said on Monday that he had visited Ross’s street to witness the flooding in her yard.

Dredging the creek will be a short-term solution, he said, to the flooding in Mabscott, but a long-term solution will cost millions of dollars.

Ross, who said she and other family members have asked officials for help over the last few decades, said she plans to continue pressing for a permanent solution.

“I’m going to look one day and go out there where my grandchildren are playing, and, suddenly, the earth is going to just cave away,” she predicted. “I want it fixed properly. I want it done the correct way. I want the problem gone.”