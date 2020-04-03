Raleigh County Commission to hold next meeting via conference call

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, commissioners in Raleigh County are finding new ways to include the public.

Due to the Open Meetings Act, all commission meetings must have access to the public so community can give their input. The next Raleigh County Commission will be on April 7, 2020. In an effort to practice social distancing, the commission meeting will be held over the phone via conference call.

County Administrator, Jeff Miller, said commissioners will use a speaker phone setting so people tuning in can hear the meeting.

“Certainly this will be the first time, it’s a trial run to see how it goes,” Miller said. “Again, we want to maintain the open meetings law and have access to the public while also adhering to the executive order of not having a lot of people in one room at one time.”

If you chose to join the conference call, commissioners ask that you put your phone on mute so there is no background noise.

Raleigh County Commission provided a dial in number as well as an access code. The dial in number is 978-990-5449 and the access code is 623858.