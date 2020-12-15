Raleigh County Commissioner reflects on his last days in office

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — About a year and a half ago, a Raleigh County commissioner was called upon to serve the Governor. This left an empty seat to be filled, and Ron Hedrick took on the challenge.

“It’s something I was very interested in and I applied and went through the interview process and made it to the final cut,” Hedrick said.

Hedrick admitted it took him a little while to get comfortable in his new position.

“I’m feeling like I’m at home now, just as I’m leaving,” Hedrick said.

But once he did, he hit the ground running. Hedrick said he focused heavily on Raleigh County Parks and Recreation by bringing a softball tournament to Raleigh County for the first time, and even building lifeguard chairs for Lake Stephens to keep children of the community safe.

Hedrick said he also focused on bringing jobs to Raleigh County and surrounding areas. He is one of the driving forces behind bringing a factory here that will use coal to make other by-products, which will produce at least 100 jobs.

“I like to think I did a pretty good job at bringing people together, and getting minds to think and focus on tasks and improve on things in the county,” Hedrick said.

Hedrick said he was disappointed with the outcome of this year’s election,

“I had actually thought of this as my retirement job,” Hedrick said.

Hedrick said he still hopes to serve his community in other ways and hopefully find a position that will help him fulfill his passion.