Raleigh County Commissioners allocate money to organizations which feed people in need

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — County Commissioners voted to give more money to organizations which feed people in Raleigh County.

Both the Raleigh County Commission on Aging and the Beckley Dream Center requested money from the Raleigh County Commission. On Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 commissioners held a special session to vote on the donations.

Commissioner Dave Tolliver said both organizations feed hundreds of people in Raleigh County, so it is important they get the money they need.

“We got to help these people with food. We agreed today to put out $24,500 just for food for dream center and commission on aging,” Tolliver said.

The funds will come from the CARES Act money given to each county. Carpenter’s Corner also requested money from the commission. Commissioners will vote on the donation during their next meeting.