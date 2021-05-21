Raleigh County Commissioners leave masks restrictions up to elected officials

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — You may be able to remove your mask when handling business in Raleigh County!

Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth said the commission is following all CDC guidelines in regards to masks. Since the CDC said vaccinated people can be safely indoors without masks, the commission is following that recommendation. They are leaving it up to each elected official to decide if they want to require masks in their offices.

“The guidelines are that you don’t have to wear a mask if you are vaccinated. So, you can walk in the door without a mask if you’ve been vaccinated, but if the sheriff’s office or the assessor’s office want to require a mask, that would be up to them in their respective office in the courthouse,” Duckworth said.

Duckworth suggested to always have a mask with you, just in case an office requires one. These guidelines will continue until June 20, 2021.