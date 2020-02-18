Raleigh County Commissioners pass Second Amendment Resolution

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Raleigh County was added to the growing list of counties in Southern West Virginia that are protecting second amendment rights.
During a Commissioners meeting in Beckley on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, the board unanimously passed resolution.
