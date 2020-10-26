Raleigh County Courthouse staff see record number of early voters

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Parking spots are reserved and early voting signs are out. The people of Raleigh County came out to the courthouse to cast their ballots.

Cecilia Chapman, the Chief Deputy Clerk for Raleigh County Clerk Danny Moore, said they have seen a record breaking turnout of voters during early voting for the general election. In the primary election, there were about 1,000 early voters.

“We’ve been voting over 700 to 800 voters every day,” Chapman said.

Absentee Ballots were a popular option in the primaries, but Chapman said that is not the case for the general election.

“In the primary, we did over 10,000 and right now we are at the 5,000 mark, so about half of the people,” Chapman said.

There are many different reasons why people choose to come out early instead of waiting until election day. Tony Diciuccio said this better fits his schedule.

“Well, I have to work! And this is one way I can get my vote in,” Diciuccio said.

Others are avoiding the lines on election day. Hoping to keep themselves safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least one voter, Polly Garlow, who is 94-years-old, wants to take the opportunity to go to the polls and vote for the president, because it may be her last chance.

“Hey, this may be the last president I will vote for, and I just want to make sure that I get the one I want,” Garlow said.