Raleigh County crews respond to fire at Glen Daniel Little General Store

GLEN DANIEL, WV (WVNS) — Crews are responding to a structure fire in Raleigh County.

On Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Raleigh County dispatchers confirmed the call came in at 10:21 a.m. for a fire at the Glen Daniel Little General Store on Harper Road. They said the store was evacuated and there were no injuries or road closures to report.

Five different fire departments responded, along with Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputies and JanCare EMT’s.

