BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Cold weather doesn’t stop the police, and it did not stop Raleigh County Sheriff James Canaday from celebrating department promotions on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Officers and their families gathered in the ceremonial courtroom at Raleigh County Courthouse for refreshments and recognition of a new captain, Mike Webb, the newly appointed chief deputy, Larry Lilly, and four newly promoted corporals, Jackson Shrewsbury, Sam McClure, Jason Redden and Bo Garrett.

“It’s a lot of responsibility that comes with it, but it’s a good feeling,” said McClure, after the ceremony. “It’s a good feeling.”

Shrewsbury and Garret agreed that the deputies had worked hard for their promotions.

“We’ve put in the time, and, hopefully, it’s just looking up from here,” said Shrewsbury.

Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth, a retired West Virginia State Police trooper, attended the ceremony.

Sheriff Canaday said it is important to recognize the officers’ work and also the support their families offer them.