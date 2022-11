BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police announced today, November 15, 2022, a DUI checkpoint has been scheduled for later in the week.

The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 along U.S. Rt. 19 south of the intersection with WV Rt. 41 in Beckley. The checkpoint will operate from 6 p.m. to midnight.

The sobriety checkpoint’s purpose is to deter people from driving while impaired and to educate the public about the dangers of driving while under the influence.