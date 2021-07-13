Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center in need of donations

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center works to rehabilitate and help homeless and displaced individuals.

“We shelter men, women, and children for 45 days, try to help them become self sufficient and refer them to any agencies that can help them,” said Matt Milam; Resident Advisor.

In order to help these individuals, they need donations. The shelter primarily needs summer clothes, like shorts and t-shirts, hygiene products, shower shoes, and non-perishable foods. Michael Horn, the director for the Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center, said donations can be made directly to the center.

“We can take donations at any time, we’re a 24 hour facility, so they would just need to come to the lobby, the resident advisor will check it in and then they’ll have to sign a charitable contribution,”, Horn explained.

The center saw an increase in displaced people as more COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Along with fewer COVID-19 restrictions, federal rules related to housing and unemployment during the pandemic are beginning to come to an end.

The nationwide eviction moratorium is set to end July 31, 2021. An increase in eviction cases combined with a lack of affordable housing can cause an increase in people who are suffering from homelessness. As a result, the Center expects to see an increase in people seeking emergency housing later in the summer.

The center is located at 103 South Eisenhower Drive in Beckley.