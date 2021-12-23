Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center is making sure the homeless don’t go without for the holiday season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– There’s no place like home for the holidays. Unfortunately, some people do not have a home to go to. The Raleigh County Community Action Association and Emergency Housing Center is making sure people who are homeless are not without a Christmas.

The center currently houses 19 people without a place to call home. This year and every year, the team tries to give their residents the feeling of a normal Christmas and a family atmosphere.

“Can you imagine what it would feel like to not have a place to go, a place to call home?” said Marketing and Development Specialist Leah Deitz-Jackson. “So, having something a little bit standard a little bit normal, something that’s normal for everyone else makes you feel a little more included and accepted.”

Leah Deitz-Jackson is the Marketing and Development Specialist for the Raleigh County Community Action Association. She said having that feeling of acceptance is a huge help in creating a starting point for people trying to get back on their feet, especially during the holiday season. She also added that Santa Claus doesn’t forget anybody, even those in temporary housing and he’ll be sure to make a stop at the housing center on Christmas Eve.

“This year we have gifts for everyone to give out, they were donated by various members of the community and we’re thankful that we can give one to each of our residents,” Deitz-Jackson said.

But, Santa and his elves can always use an extra hand. The gifts will be given out Christmas morning so there’s still time to donate. The housing shelter is looking for a few things specifically.

“Hygiene items are always good,” Deitz-Jackson told us. “We also need belts, large and extra-large coats for adults, men and women, and we also need twin sheets for bedding.”

All donations can be made up until Christmas Eve at the housing shelter in Beckley.