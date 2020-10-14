Raleigh County Girl Scout Troops want to give kids an opportunity to celebrate Halloween

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A group of girl scouts are on a mission. They want to save Halloween. Girl Scout troops in Raleigh County are holding a drive-thru trunk-or-treat.

The drive-thru will allow children and parents to stay in their cars, and prevent the spread of germs.

Troop Leader Angel Brandsetter said this will help kids have a sense normalcy during these difficult times.

“It shows them that the community will come together during a hard time and try to help each other out. To bring some time of normalcy to the kids so they don’t lose out or miss out on what would be normal for them,” Brandsetter stated.

Membership Manager and Delivery Manager, Stacie Bolen, said this is also a way for the girl scouts to give back to their community.

“We always want to make sure our girls our included in making this world a better place. And making the girls leaders of tomorrow,” Bolen stated.

The event is completely free and will be held on October 31, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley. If you want to sign up to be a vendor or sign your girl up to be part of a troop, visit their website, email raleighcountygs@gmail.com, or stacie.bolen@bdgsc.org, or call 304-345-7722.

