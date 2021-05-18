Raleigh County Grand Jury returns more than 100 indictments

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released the list of indictments returned by the May 2021 Grand Jury.

Rashad Thompson

More than 100 people were indicted on various charges. Among those is Rashad Thompson. He was indicted for first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, malicious wounding, child abuse resulting in death, and two counts of domestic battery. He is accused of beating a 7-year-old boy to death and attacking his mother in March of 2021.

Devon Pratt

The Grandy Jury also returned indictments for Devon Pratt. He was indicted for first degree murder and use of a firearm. Pratt was arrested on December 25, 2020 following a shooting in Shady Spring.

Roger Plumley

Roger Plumley was also indicted on several charges, including first degree murder. Plumley got into a fight with Brian Ruffin and allegedly shot him on December 22, 2020. Plumley was indicted for wanton endangerment, two counts of use of a firearm, and prohibited possession of a firearm in connection to the shooting. He was also indicted on possession of a controlled substance charges for a separate crime.

Breanna Blankenship

Breanna Blankenship and Benjamin Sturgell were both indicted on child neglect charges. They reportedly crashed their car in the Shady Spring area in November 2020. A young girl was inside the car and investigators believe Blankenship was under the influence of drugs. Both were indicted on multiple charges.

Glenn Vass

The Grand Jury also returned indictments for Glenn Vass. He is accused trying to meet up with a underage girl for sex after seeing an ad on Craigslist in February 2020. Vass is charged with soliciting a minor and patronizing a victim of sexual servitude.

Devon Lee and Edward Smith

Two men arrested in connection to a robbery were also indicted. Devon Lee and Edward Smith were indicted for malicious wounding and first degree robbery, among other charges. They reportedly beat a man and stole his belongings in June 2020.