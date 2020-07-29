Raleigh County group sets up blessing box for community

BECKLEY,WV (WVNS) — Groups in the community came together to provide a resource for those in need.

The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition started a blessing box on Third Ave in Beckley. They had to stock the box five times since they started Friday, July 24, 2020. Dee Sizemore, the President of the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition, said on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 they added masks after learning some people in the community cannot afford one.

“One of the gentleman looked at me while we were stocking the box and he said what we really need is those. And he pointed to my face mask. And that just broke my heart because it’s so true,” Sizemore explained.

The first box is sponsored by Beckley Pride, but the coalition expects to reveal 12 more blessing boxes, all sponsored by different companies or groups. Donations are welcome at the blessing box.