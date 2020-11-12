Raleigh County has initiative to beautify community

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commissioners want to clean up the community.

Commissioners accept complaints about abandoned homes. During their commission meetings, they review the complaints and vote on whether to take them on. Once they do, they contact the owners of these houses and give them 60 days to clean them up or tear them down.

Dave Tolliver is a Raleigh County Commissioner.

“We have a crew, that’s all they do is tear down abandoned buildings and they will go out, tear the building down, level the property. Then the county puts a lean on that property after we get through,” Tolliver said.

Commissioners said this helps beautify the county. If there is an abandoned house in your neighborhood, you can contact the Raleigh County Commission to send someone to review it.