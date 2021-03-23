Raleigh County Health Department holds vaccination clinic, no appointment necessary

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are still waiting for your COVID-19 vaccine, here is an opportunity for you.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. It will be a drive-thru clinic, starting at 9 a.m. at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.

You do not need a prior appointment to attend, but you do need to meet the governor’s current vaccine qualifications. Organizers ask people to line up for the vaccination event via Grey Flats Road. When you arrive on-site, they ask people to tune their radios to channel 107.9FM for further information.