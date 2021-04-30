Raleigh County Health Department stops mass vaccination clinics, asks community to use local providers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As local health departments end their vaccination clinics, providers want to educate people on how to get vaccinated moving forward.

Local county health departments and partners held mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the last few months; however, the Raleigh County Health Department and their partners feel they met the need of the community. Now, the vaccines are offered at other locations across the county.

Angela Rivera is the Chief Nursing Officer at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital.

“Find out where you can get a vaccine. There’s multiple organizations here in Beckley that are giving them: Eppy’s, Access Health, BARH. There are plenty of places to get your vaccine so we are encouraging you to go and get your first vaccine,” said Rivera.

Health officials said to check with your doctor’s office, local health department, and pharmacies to see where you can get a vaccine. For a full list of vaccination sites in your area, visit vaccinefinder.org.