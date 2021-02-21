Raleigh county high school senior becomes first receipt of NVBDC 50 state JROTC Scholarship program

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– This is the first year the National Veteran Business Development Council or NVBDC developed a scholarship to help young ROTC students further their education.

“It’s really going to help out a lot because right now I got the national guard paying for everything,” Joyne said.

Nicholas Joynes is a Senior at Woodrow Wilson High School and is also a part of their junior ROTC program. He applied for the NVBDC 50 state JROTC Scholarship program.

This is the first year this program was in Raleigh County.

Tim Beavers is the state manager of the NVBDC of West Virginia.

“We started this scholarship program for junior ROTC people, future leaders of America. This is kind of like a veteran giving back to veterans type thing,” Beaver said.

Beavers said he reaches out to juniors who are still in high school. They can apply for the scholarship and if they’re chosen, they will get the scholarship after their senior year of high school.

“So I reached out to various community leaders and school entities and I got in touch with David Price who is the Raleigh County Board of Education superintendent and he recommended a few schools in his area,” Beavers continued.

Joynes said when he found out he received the award, he was very honored and grateful..

“I’m pretty honored. I am very grateful for what the National Veteran Business Development Council is given out to the students. And I feel like it will present a real opportunity for a lot of people around here who may be interested in the military,” Joynes continued.

Joynes said this award could help future students jump start their careers in the service.

“I think it is going to help build a very strong officer cord in the military itself because a lot of these guys in the JROTC guys and girls are very interested in pursuing a military future and at the same time they are interested in college, and that is the route to becoming an officer,” Joynes stated.

Beavers plans to spread his reach of the scholarship program to all 55 counties in West Virginia.