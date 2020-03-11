Raleigh County High Schools getting turf football fields

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — The WVSSAC announced Shady Spring, Woodrow Wilson, Independence and Liberty High Schools will receive brand new turf football fields. With no professional football teams in West Virginia, Head Coach at Independence High School, John Lilly, said this will be huge for rural areas like southern West Virginia.

“Out schools are the hubs for every community, so anytime that we can upgrade the schools and the communities and have the ability to have activities on the field is a plus,” Lilly said.

Lilly said after losing players due to concussions from the hard fields, the new turf will hopefully help decrease player injury.

“In our first JV game between us and Princeton we had three concussions,” Lilly said. “They lost one kid for the whole year and we lost one kid for a whole year, so they lost their whole season. They were pretty close to being unplayable. By having the field turf, I think it’s going to change things as far a concussion protocol and the safety of the players.”

Lilly said once the field is installed, football will not be the only sport that gets to enjoy the new turf.

“Today is a nice pretty day, but you know the fields are saturated so your baseball team and softball team can come out here and get some drill work done on the field,” Lilly said. “Your band can actually come out and work without worrying about tearing grass up, and that is always a big thing too. So I think it helps the school in every category.”

Lilly said after coaching for 20 plus years, he is looking forward to not as much field maintenance once the new field is installed.

Independence and Woodrow Wilson are scheduled to have their new fields in 2020. Shady Spring and Liberty will get their fields in 2021.