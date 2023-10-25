BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley and Raleigh County Historical Society partner to document and preserve city history.

Members of Raleigh County Historical Society, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold and others met on Park Avenue on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, to highlight the program’s achievements.

One Historical Society member tells 59News the group has fourteen markers throughout the city, at places of historical significance.

“People, by and large, don’t pay any attention to history. It’s not surprising, considering what’s going on in the world, today,” said RCHS Marker Program Officer Merle Cole. “But it’s a method of stimulating interest. Somebody told me there’s an armory there, not really, but I looked into it and ended up writing a paper about it. So history was preserved.”

The Woodrow Wilson High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Color Guard executed a National Colors Ceremony during the event.