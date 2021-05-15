Raleigh County Historical Society dedicates street marker to Bill Withers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Members of the Raleigh County Historical Society got the chance to honor a local musician on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Bill Withers grew up in Slab Fork, Raleigh County. He died of heart complications on March 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Many people know him from his popular song Lean on Me.

On Saturday, the Raleigh County Historical Society unveiled a new marker honoring the late musician to the public. Tom Sopher is the President of the Raleigh County Historical Society.

“He’s a legend and for him. For him to be from Raleigh County and born in Slap Fork and raised right outside of beckley. I mean it is important to all of us and we should never forget him and his songs will never die,” Sopher said.



The Marker is right across the street from Beckley Stratton Elementary School which was Wither’s former High School. The planning process for the marker took six to eight months.

After the dedication, people headed to the Beckley Intermodal Gateway for an all day concert.