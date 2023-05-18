BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The annual Founder’s Day Celebration in the City of Beckley is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Founder’s Day is celebrated as part of the popular Rhododendron Festival. As part of the celebration, tours of Wildwood House, city founder Alfred Beckley’s home begin at 11 a.m. that day.

Organizers will also offer tours of nearby Wildwood Cemetery, where many of the city’s founders are laid to rest.

“This is Part Two of the Rhododendron Festival,” said Jill Moorefield, director of Beckley Events, which plans the Rhododendron Festival, “We’ve gotten through a couple of weeks, and we’ve still got two great weeks of activities coming up.”

Three car shows, including a show at Little Beaver Lake by Shade Tree Car Club, will be hosted in the area on May 20 and May 21, 2023, said Moorefield, but the Shade Tree Car Club show is included in the Rhododendron Festival.