Raleigh County Housing Authority gets organized with completely new board members

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One organization in Raleigh County has a completely new board. Executive Director for the Raleigh County Housing Authority Ron Hedrick said within the last few months, many board members resigned.

“We’re all new basically,” Hedrick said. “In the last few months, we’ve had several rotating of the board members out. They’ve resigned or had conflicts as to why they can’t perform their duties.”

Hedrick said out of the four sitting board members, two were brought on a few months ago and the other two are brand new. A fifth board member is required. Hedrick said they plan on voting on the fifth person on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

However, it is not just new members on the board. Hedrick said they also have a new attorney.

“My understanding is that there’s a conflict with some of the stuff that’s going on from the past and it felt better, rather than having an issue with the conflict of something like that, he went ahead and stepped down which allowed us to get a new attorney,” Hedrick said.

Hedrick said one of the first items on the agenda is to find a new building. He said he wants to be able to put everyone under one roof leading to better teamwork. But for now, the focus is on the community.

“We’re excited about getting the board up and running, getting things normalized so we can start serving the public and their housing needs,” Hedrick said.