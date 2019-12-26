Raleigh County Humane Society close to their fundraising goal

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Humane Society is coming up on the last week to reach their fundraising goal in order to stay open.

People in the community have been making donations and contributing to Humane Society fundraising events for the last few months. Leaders of the non-profit said they need $80,000 to keep from shutting down.

Jessica Stegmier works at the Humane Society and said shelters are a big part of communities and some counties do not have a shelter.

“They just have dogs and cats roaming everywhere and that causes dogs to get hit by cars and cats to get run over,” Stegmier said. “Then their vet bills are astronomical because we keep getting dogs that are hit by cars. So it is very important to have a humane society for our animals.”

So far, the Humane Society has received $70,000 of their $80,000 goal. The last day to help the shelter stay open is January 1, 2020.

Trending Stories

