Raleigh County Humane Society encourages dog adoption during “Adopt a Shelter Dog Month”

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you and your family are looking to add a new furry friend to the family, the Humane Society of Raleigh County is recognizing Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

The Humane Society is continuously at capacity for cats, dogs and kittens. The Executive Director said more adoptions allow the humane society to continue helping animals in need.

“Shelter dogs need you. A breeder’s dogs don’t need you but shelter dogs do,” Brett Kees said. “These dogs don’t have anybody to love them. They’ve been brought in here, and they’re desperately longing for somebody to take them home.”

If you are interested in adopting a dog, you can check out the Humane Society on Grey Flats Road in Beckley.