Raleigh County Humane Society holds spaghetti dinner fundraiser

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local shelter asks for the community to help in exchange for a nice meal.

Volunteers with the Raleigh County Humane Society will hold their annual spaghetti dinner on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at the Moose Lodge in Beckley. Because of the pandemic, volunteers cancelled many fundraisers. Money from this event will go to vet bills for the animals they receive. They will offer a safe dinner experience or people can take the spaghetti dinner to go.

Tori Meador is a receptionist at the humane society.

“We don’t have a lot of fundraisers that we are able to do right now. We do have yard sales and auctions that are able to go online. But big, big fundraisers are just not happening right now because of COVID. So it is important we get a big show up for this spaghetti dinner,” said Meador.

The event takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for veterans or children.