Raleigh County Humane Society in need of donations

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Humane Society is turning to the public for help, as the building is at risk of shutting down due to funding running out.

The Raleigh County Humane Society found ways to cut down on their daily costs, including discounted medicine.

Since January 2019, the animal shelter took in more than 1,200 animals off the streets or from homes. But with the accomplishment, it came with a great cost, as the animal shelter is unsure if they will have funding for these animals next year.

The shelter spent nearly $150,000 in veterinary services and vaccine expenses, but said they did not have enough for daily bills and necessary essentials, including heating, food and water.

The Raleigh County Humane Society is having a $80,000 campaign to help keep the shelter open for the upcoming year. People can send checks to their building, or you can visit them at https://hsrcwv.org/

Trending Stories

