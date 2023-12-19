BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) –The Raleigh County Commission is closer than ever to building a new water supply system, Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver said on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, following the regular commission meeting.

Commissioners now have engineering plans and said they expect to sign contracts to own the land within the next two weeks.

The proposed PSD will be built in the vicinity of Lake Stephens, on Dingus Road.

Tolliver said around 5,000 households will have their own water supply under the proposed new public service district.

“The big benefit of this is, we will no longer have to pay Beckley Water Company a million dollars a year, to buy water from them to furnish these places,” Tolliver said.

The Raleigh County Commission purchases water for every PSD from the private Beckley Water Company, but Tolliver said the proposed Dingus Road PSD, along with a proposed PSD at Prosperity, will give county residents two county-operated water sources.

County attorney Bill Roop agreed that the proposed PSD, once completed, will benefit the county.

“It would allow the public service district to provide water to a significant part of the county, through that water plant,” Roop said.

Roop added he hopes to see the project put out for bid in 2024 and for construction to begin in 2025.