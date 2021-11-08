Raleigh County Library holds sneaker drive for Humane Society

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking to clean out your closet, some of your old shoes could go towards a good cause.

The Raleigh County Public Library is accepting donations of old sneakers and rubber shoes. The shoes will be re-purposed into playground material. Money raised from those donations will then be given to the Humane Society of Raleigh County.

Director Amy Stover said this is the first year they have done the fundraiser.

“We can all afford to go into our closets and we have all held onto things longer than we should have, and this is a nice way to get rid of it and ensure that it will not end up in a landfill and will help our community,” Stover said.

Donations will be accepted until the end of the month.