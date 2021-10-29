Raleigh County Library waives fines in exchange for animal supplies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local organization is doing what they can to help the Humane Society of Raleigh County.

The Raleigh County Public Library will waive library fines in exchange for pet food and supply donations until November 13, 2021.

The annual program started five years ago. Amy Stover, Director for the Raleigh County Public Library, said it’s important to support other community organizations.

“Its always important to help out in your community. The animals need help, and we want to help them and you can too,” Stover said. “Just drop off some pet food, kitty litter, anything you think the animal shelter can use. We will take it, even if you do not have fines.”

The exchange rates are:

Two cans of cat food equals $2 in waived fees

One bag of kitty litter equals $5 in waived fees

One bag of dry pet food equals $1 in waived fees

One can of dog food equals $2 in waived fees

The library is located at 221 North Kanawha St. in Beckley.