Raleigh County man arrested after drugs found in hotel room

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– After reports of recent drug activity at a local hotel in Beckley, deputies arrested a man on drug charges.

Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office received a call about possible drug activity at the Super 8 Hotel on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Deputies searched the area Monday, February 10, 2020. During the search they found 19 grams of heroin, 33 Xanax pills, and $4,304.

Eric Dillon was arrested at the hotel. He was charged with possession with the intent to deliver heroin and possession with the intent to deliver Xanax. He was taken to the Southern Regional Jail, awaiting arraignment. His bond is set at $100,000 surety/cash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

