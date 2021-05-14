Raleigh County man pleads guilty to federal drug charge

BECKLEY, W.Va. – A Raleigh County man pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge on Friday, May 14.

Officers reportedly executed a search warrant on December 18, 2020 at Frederick Van-Horn’s home in Beaver. According to court documents, they found a 9mm handgun, ammunition, $1,697 and cocaine base. Van-Horn allegedly admitted that he had more than 23 grams of “crack” cocaine. He also reportedly admitted to having sold fentanyl to confidential informants.

Van-Horn pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine base and faces up to 20 years in prison. He will be sentenced on August 27, 2021.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Raleigh County Drug Task Force conducted the investigation.