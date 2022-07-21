BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A Raleigh County man will spend 36 to 50 years in prison, Raleigh Circuit Court Judge Robert Burnside ruled Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Barry Wiley of Dry Creek was convicted of second-degree sexual assault, sexual assault by a parent or guardian and conspiracy. Prosecutors say Wiley and the mother of the child agreed for Wiley to sexually assault the 13-year-old and to let the mother stay at his house rent-free, in exchange for the attack.

Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons says the child caught wind of the plans and reported it to her teachers and police.

“Not at all a good example of good adulting, or parenting, but a very good situation where a kid stood up and did the right thing and got protection,” Parsons said.

The child’s mother received probation in exchange for her testimony against Wiley, Parsons reported.