BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– One local airport is stressing preparedness ahead of the extreme cold weather.

The Raleigh County Memorial Airport said the equipment they have is kept in running order and warm until needed. Robert Runion, the assistant manager of the airport also said the de-icing equipment is always ready in the winter to help planes with takeoff.

Runion added passengers should be ready in case their flight is canceled.

“With this recent storm coming through we’ve already prepared our equipment with fuel and make sure it stays heated and stored until it’s ready to be used,” he told 59News.

Officials urged the importance of planning ahead and having an alternate plan in case of a cancellation.