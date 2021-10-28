Raleigh County mother speaks out about fighting at Woodrow Wilson High School

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Emily Underwood and her mother Crystal are speaking out after a video of a fight involving her daughter went viral on social media.

“I would go home, cry in my mom’s arms, telling her, begging her not to let me come back and I just really had enough,” Emily said.

Underwood said there were multiple fights so far this school year. In a video obtained by 59News from a fight several weeks ago, Underwood said she was approached twice by another student wanting to fight.

As she was going to the bus, a physical fight began. Woodrow Wilson High School Principal Rockey Powell confirmed the fight did happen at the school.

He said fights increased at the school since the beginning of the school year after a year and a half of remote learning. Powell said one of the culprits of increased fighting is social media.

“Now, they are talking junk to each other on social media, they come to the high school and then everything flares up here at the high school so I blame a lot of this stuff on social media,” Powell said.

Powell said parents should monitor their children’s social media account and keep an eye out for inflammatory and threatening messages.

Underwood’s mother said social media contributes, but it is not the root cause. She said her daughter is being bullied and she wants the school to take action.

“I monitor her,” Underwood said. “I have had harassing phone calls from her phone and I take care of those. This has been going on for years, even last year, we went to the school even last year and nothing gets taken care of.”

Underwood said the school should increase security and teacher presence in the hallways to stop these fights before they happen.