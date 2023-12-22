BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — More than 700 acres in the area of Shady Spring Elementary and Shady Spring Middle Schools are zoned residential, but on January 9, 2023, Raleigh County Commission will vote on a request from Greenbrier Land Development, which owns the land.

The company aims to build a data processing complex. Plans presented to the Raleigh County Planning and Zoning Board show eight data centers, all with multiple stories, built on the property.

The entrance would be between Shady Spring Middle and Shady Spring Elementary schools.

Members of Raleigh County Planning and Zoning Board recommend Raleigh County Commission rezones the area, although neighbors in nearby Shady Wood said during a public meeting on Thursday, December 21, 2023, that they are worried about noise and traffic.

One board member who voted “no” said on Friday, December 22, 2023, that he doesn’t, necessarily, oppose the project.

“There was a lot of concerns, and it was just enough things brought up that, I feel like, when you make decisions, you want to have as much information as possible, and the one thing was sound,” said the board member, Jim Wood. “That really hadn’t been given a lot of thought to, and the developers didn’t necessarily have an answer.”

Wood said it is possible developers have conducted a study but that it had not been presented during the public meeting.

County officials said the proposed complex would bring millions of dollars in real estate and property taxes for district schools, with Raleigh County Board of Education receiving 72 percent of taxes collected, and could bring around 600 tech jobs to the county.

“It’s a great opportunity for the county,” added Mike Tyree, chair of the Raleigh County Planning and Zoning board. “It’s a great opportunity for economic development. It’s an opportunity to increase our tax base for schools and services in the county and plus the possibility of up to 600 really good jobs.”

Tyree voted “yes” on the recommendation for rezoning on Thursday evening.

County officials said current Z-Way plans by the West Virginia Division of Transportation, if extended to Cherry Creek Dip, could help with traffic concerns.

Wood said the process for state road projects can take years for approval and funding and that it is doubtful extension of the Z-Way is a viable option to alleviate traffic fears.

Jina Belcher, executive director of New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, said her agency will support the data processing project, while also offering support to Shady Wood residents, if Raleigh County Commission first approves rezoning.

“As we move along, any time we can be a resource for folks that have questions, we’re happy to answer those questions, to the best of our abilities,” said Belcher. “They’re welcome to reach out to my office, or to me, directly, and we’ll do the best to answer those questions.”

County officials pointed out that the developer, who was not identified on Thursday evening, must conduct multiple studies, including environmental and infrastructure studies, to determine if building the data center on the acreage is possible.

The complex could require construction of three electrical substations, and each data center at the complex would cover approximately five acres, making each one, roughly, three times the size of the Beckley Walmart, said county officials.