Raleigh County parent concerned about continued blended school model

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In a board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 Raleigh County School administrators chose to continue with a blended learning model until December 4, 2020.

This means students will continue to be in the classroom two days a week, and will be virtual the other three days. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Serena Starcher said the health department helped them come to this decision.

“Whether that be in the classroom, or during transition time, particularly at our secondary schools, we felt and believed that staying in the blended model would allow us to better socially distance,” Starcher said.

Although most parents understand where the board was coming from, some still have concerns. Jarrod Pugh has three young children in the Raleigh County School System. He said he is having to constantly rearrange his work schedule, or ask family members for help.

“Sometimes your family can’t. So, now you’re stuck, and you’re looking at 100 dollars for that day,” Pugh said.

He said he can manage, but what he is worried most about is the interactions on which his young children are missing out.

“They need to be able to deal with all kinds of different people, so that they learn how to socially interact properly,” Pugh said.

He said has even more concerns for the children who are not his own. Teachers are usually the number one reporters for abuse and child neglect, but now they are not seeing their students in person every day.

“What about our children that are being hurt at home? That are being abused at home? And their hope, the hope that they have is that someone at school will be able to see it or someone at church will be able to see it. And I think we are doing them an injustice,” Pugh said.