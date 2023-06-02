BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Department is in need of workers.

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Director Molly Williams said in May that positions are open at parks around the county. Landscapers, lifeguards and beach and admission attendants are among those workers needed.

“Every year, it’s hard for lifeguards and some other positions, but this year, it’s a little bit worse,” said Williams. “Every year it gets a little harder. So this year we have had to contract out for some of our mowing needs throughout the park service, so you’ll see some different crews in some different parks mowing grass this year.”

Williams said the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Department continues to hire workers for the summer.